DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today is National Love Your Pet Day, and the staff over at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Dallas is making sure their guests get to spread some love through their pups.

The staff at the hotel says they have regular business travelers who spend a lot of time away from their own dogs, so they came up with an idea to help.

143452796 1 Its A Puppy Party At The Hyatt Regency Hotel In Dallas!

File photo of a puppy (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Several staff members brought in their own dogs to host puppy parties and allow their guests to have one-on-one time with their pets in honor of National Love Your Pet Day.

Amanda Hill, a guest at the hotel said she loved the idea.

Hill adds, “Pets bring a lot of comfort so yeah all you have to do is rub his ear and you feel like you have a lovey from when you were like 2 years old.”

The dogs, staff, and guests all participated in a puppy party where the dogs had specially made doggy treats from a gourmet chef.

