CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WEST OF DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | TwitterWeather App | School Closings/Delays
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:Dallas County Sheriff's Deputy, Downtown Dallas, found pig, Local TV, pet pig, Pig

DALLAS (CBS11) – It was a wild night for one Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy after he was forced to corral and capture a loose creature of the hoofed-kind just outside of downtown Dallas.

Isaac Davies had just stepped out of a play in Fair Park when it happened.

“Immediately heard this sound, just like the wildest screech,” said Davies. “Like a gauntlet of bats or something.”

He hit record on his camera phone and captured video and could only think the worst.

screen shot 2018 02 20 at 10 20 35 pm Pig On The Run Captured In Downtown Dallas

lose pig caught in downtown Dallas (Isaac Davies)

“My curiosity got the best of me. I had to know what makes that sound,” said Davies. “Turns out, it’s a pig on a rope.”

And there was a deputy trying to capture the animal.

“Just right here, he’s got the pig on the rope and he’s just like dealing with it,” said Davies.

The deputy managed to grab the female pig on the run before it was hit by a DART train or oncoming traffic.

“You don’t see domestic pigs out in the city so it was random,” said Davies. “It was the most random thing you could imagine.”

It is standard for all deputies to carry rope, but it is not often they use it outside the rural, farming areas of the county.

“I think that they probably don’t get enough credit for those types of stories where they get called out to handle a loose pig,” said Davies.

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies do not exactly know who owns the pig. Until someone steps forward and claims the animal, it’ll remain at the county’s livestock center.

Davies it thankful for the deputy’s actions and glad the sow gets to squeal another day.

“I would like to think it had a fun day escaping and doing its thing,” said Davies.

And there is probably a joke hidden in there somewhere too.

“I think even the officer understood the irony of the situation,” quipped Davies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch