DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The DeSoto ISD superintendent faces an investigation and was relieved of his duties late Monday night.
David Harris was officially placed on paid leave.
The DeSoto ISD school board unanimously voted to hire an outside legal firm to investigate Harris’ job duties and performance.
Harris earns more than $200,000 per year to lead the 10,000-student school system in southern Dallas County.
DeSoto school trustees declined to discuss Harris’ removal, but did say speculation that Harris was removed because of disagreements over the resignation of DeSoto High School’s football coach, have no merit.