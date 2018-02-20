CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
A woman crosses the street trying to steady her umbrella against the rain. (credit: Getty Images/Sam Yeh/AFP)

*High Yesterday: 79; Precip: Trace; YTD Precip: 1.44”; Deficit: 2.44”*

Headlines:

  • Waves of thunderstorms. Isolated severe later today.
  • STRONG cold front arrives late this afternoon.
  • Temperatures stay in the 30s tomorrow! Watching freeze line.
  • More rain Thursday – Saturday.
  • Sunshine back by Sunday.
  • Normal High: 61; Normal Low: 41

Today: Cloudy, windy and mild. 60% chance of storms. Some rain heavy at times. High: Low 70s. Wind: South 15-25mph.

Tonight: Evening cold front. 90% chance of strong storms. Turning windy and colder. Low: 30-35. Wind chills mid to upper 20s. Wind: NNW 15-25mph.

Wednesday. Cloudy, windy and cold. Chance of morning and afternoon chilly rain. Some freezing rain POSSIBLE west of a Gainesville to Decatur to Weatherford line. High: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: North 15-25mph.

Thursday: Good chance of rain late, some heavy at time. High: Mid 40s.

Friday: Cloudy and warmer. Chance of early rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy and mild. Chance of storms. High: upper 60s.

Sunday: Back to sunshine. High: Low 60s ​

