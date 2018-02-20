*High Yesterday: 79; Precip: Trace; YTD Precip: 1.44”; Deficit: 2.44”*
Headlines:
- Waves of thunderstorms. Isolated severe later today.
- STRONG cold front arrives late this afternoon.
- Temperatures stay in the 30s tomorrow! Watching freeze line.
- More rain Thursday – Saturday.
- Sunshine back by Sunday.
- Normal High: 61; Normal Low: 41
Today: Cloudy, windy and mild. 60% chance of storms. Some rain heavy at times. High: Low 70s. Wind: South 15-25mph.
Tonight: Evening cold front. 90% chance of strong storms. Turning windy and colder. Low: 30-35. Wind chills mid to upper 20s. Wind: NNW 15-25mph.
Wednesday. Cloudy, windy and cold. Chance of morning and afternoon chilly rain. Some freezing rain POSSIBLE west of a Gainesville to Decatur to Weatherford line. High: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: North 15-25mph.
Thursday: Good chance of rain late, some heavy at time. High: Mid 40s.
Friday: Cloudy and warmer. Chance of early rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy and mild. Chance of storms. High: upper 60s.
Sunday: Back to sunshine. High: Low 60s