ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington ISD said Wednesday a student brought a BB gun to Bowie High School.
The district did not provide any specific details on how the BB gun was discovered or what disciplinary action resulted.
AISD sent the following statement in a letter to students and parents:
Today a student brought a BB gun to school. We take all threats and violations seriously and are taking appropriate disciplinary action against the student who brought the BB gun to school. Please be assured that student safety and security are a priority for all of us. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact my office.