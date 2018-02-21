CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Florida Shooting, Gun Control, Needville, Political Protest

NEEDVILLE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — “We are here for an education and not a political protest.” That’s is the message from Needville ISD Superintendent Curtis Rhodes Tuesday in response to a call by political groups for students to walk out of class to protest gun issues in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

In a post on Facebook, Rhodes said, “A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption will not be tolerated.”

Rhodes said that students who walk out of class — or disrupt school — to protest current gun laws face a possible suspension. “They will be suspended from school for three days and face all the consequences that come along with an out of school suspension.”

“The Needville ISD is very sensitive to violence in schools including the recent incident in Florida,” Rhodes continued in the post. “Anytime an individual deliberately chooses to harm others, we are sensitive and compassionate to those impacted.”

Addressing the planned possible protests directly Rhodes said, “There is a ‘movement’ attempting to stage walkouts/disruptions of the school through social media and/or other media outlets. Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness!!”

Rhodes said that — regardless of how many kids participate —  nobody will escape discipline “no matter if it is one, 50, or 500 students involved.”

Rhodes said a parents note will not alleviate the discipline.

Needville, TX is located about 60 miles southwest of Houston.

Here is the entire post:

The Needville ISD is very sensitive to violence in schools including the recent incident in Florida. Anytime an individual deliberately chooses to harm others, we are sensitive and compassionate to those impacted. There is a “movement” attempting to stage walkouts/disruptions of the school through social media and/or other media outlets.

Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness!! Should students choose to do so, they will be suspended from school for 3 days and face all the consequences that come along with an out of school suspension. Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative. We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved. All will be suspended for 3 days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline.

A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption of the school will not be tolerated.

Respect yourself, your fellow students and the Needville Independent School District and please understand that we are here for an education and not a political protest.

Curtis Rhodes
Superintendent of Schools

Comments (18)
  1. Jamie Knight says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Right on. Well done.

  2. OhmsLawyer (@OhmsLawyer) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    HANDLED.

  3. Bob Alexander says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    A Superintendent with a spine? How odd.

  4. Janice Pappas says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Good. I hate to see these kids being exploited by the left to further their agenda. They should be in counseling rather than demanding for changes in our laws on microphones probably being paid for by Oprah, Soros, Clooney…all of whom have armed guards to protect them.

  5. GBigs Angle (@GBigsAngle) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    The adults are in charge in Texas we see once again.

  6. Paul Rodgers says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Right on the money. These are children / minors who need to understand that they do NOT make the rules. Want to protest? Do so on your time, not teaching time.

  7. Anita-Troy Kuhlman says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    A Supt. Of Schools wearing the big boy pants. Good.

  8. Andy Howe says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    One has to wonder. If they walked out, where would they walk to. Certainly not the nation’s Capitol I assume. It might take awhile. And I somehow doubt they would be walking to the state Capitol either. Not as far, but still likely more than a day’s stroll. So where would they be walking out to. The local Sonic maybe?

  9. Chainsaw McGerk (@ChainsawMcGerk) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    David Hogg and his Democrat activist mother photographed at CNN…2 years ago…
    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/mother-exploited-shooting-survivor-turns-cnn-vip-anti-trump-activist/

  10. Piper Rose says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Why aren’t these “non-political” students demanding SECURITY rather than GUN CONTROL if this is really about their security? There’s more security getting into a Snoop Dog concert than there is going into a public school. Democrats didn’t do anything when they were 100% in charge with Clinton and then Obama because they are very comfortable with a certain level of violence in order to push their POLITICAL agenda, rather than security. Fast and Furious lives while America’s die.

  11. DB (@VillageViking) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    This is leadership…thank you Mr. Rhodes!

  12. David P. Falls says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Awesome. Now I hope he follows through!!!!

  13. Jeffrey Smith says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Excellent! I wish more school systems had the same intelligence!

  14. Barrett Wiedeman (@barrettwiedemen) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    How long before he’s called a racist, because his suspension “targets” minority kids – because, of course, minorities want to protest this government? I think the over/under is 12 hours.

  15. chrismireya says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I live in California. Many of the teachers and administration would have joined in the “protest” here. The teachers would subsequently begin collective bargaining and make extravagant pension demands.

  16. Carrie Matheson says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    A Grown up, how refreshing.

  17. Mike G. (@MikeG60) says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Good! About time that some adults started acting like adults. Schools are for learning, for getting an education in subjects that will help you in life — NOT for learning how to protest or getting a Marxist education in ‘Social Justice’. Any Teacher that’s found to be coaxing these kids, or coordinating protests with other groups, any Teacher involvement with Gun Control Groups should be fired immediately.
    And there’s no way that all these student walkouts and student protests are spontaneous. They’re the work of Mike Bloomberg’s gun-grabbing ‘Everytown for gun safety’, and the anti-American subversive George Soros and his ‘Open Society Organization’.
    Those chartered Buses for the students didn’t appear out of nowhere, nor are they being provided for free. That takes money and planning, and that’s beyond the capabilities of HS students. And that smells like George Soros!

