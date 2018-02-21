NEEDVILLE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — “We are here for an education and not a political protest.” That’s is the message from Needville ISD Superintendent Curtis Rhodes Tuesday in response to a call by political groups for students to walk out of class to protest gun issues in the wake of the Florida school shooting.
In a post on Facebook, Rhodes said, “A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption will not be tolerated.”
Rhodes said that students who walk out of class — or disrupt school — to protest current gun laws face a possible suspension. “They will be suspended from school for three days and face all the consequences that come along with an out of school suspension.”
“The Needville ISD is very sensitive to violence in schools including the recent incident in Florida,” Rhodes continued in the post. “Anytime an individual deliberately chooses to harm others, we are sensitive and compassionate to those impacted.”
Addressing the planned possible protests directly Rhodes said, “There is a ‘movement’ attempting to stage walkouts/disruptions of the school through social media and/or other media outlets. Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness!!”
Rhodes said that — regardless of how many kids participate — nobody will escape discipline “no matter if it is one, 50, or 500 students involved.”
Rhodes said a parents note will not alleviate the discipline.
Needville, TX is located about 60 miles southwest of Houston.
Here is the entire post:
Curtis Rhodes
Superintendent of Schools
