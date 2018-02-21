WESTLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – One Texas school is taking security to the next level by adding a police substation to the campus.

Officials with the Texas charter school Westlake Academy, which opened its doors in 2003, announced Wednesday they are partnering with the Keller Police Department to add a police substation to one of the buildings on the school grounds.

According to a release from the town of Westlake, the Westlake Academy Board of Trustees, along with Police Chief Mike Wilson have formulated a plan to increase police presence and enhance security on the school campus.

“This idea really came about the last couple of years, but we ramped up discussion about it last fall before it was approved in early February”, according to Chief Wilson.

Officials said the substation would be a benefit due to the unique configuration of the campus.

“The substation on our campus seems to be very well suited to our needs. We will have a highly visible police presence. It will be available for use 24 hours a day, seven days a week” says Westlake Academy Board of Trustees President and Westlake Mayor Laura Wheat. “Officers will become intimately familiar with our campus and will get to know our students. There is no question that we will be a safer school community as a result. It would not surprise me at all if the substation model becomes one that many other schools follow.”

Officials say work on the substation is set to begin this month with completion expected by Spring 2019.