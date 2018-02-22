*High Yesterday: 39; Precipitation: 1.86”; YTD Precip: 5.38”; Surplus: 1.32”*
Today: Cloudy and cold. 100% chance of rain/freezing rain (west of Ftw-Denton). Additional 1” possible. High: 36(W)-41(E). Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Areas of fog and drizzle. Low: Near 40. Wind: Lt. Var.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and a bit warmer. 80% chance of showers and storms. High: Low to mid 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.
Saturday: Morning rain…slow clearing by late afternoon. High: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Back to FULL sunshine. High: Upper 60s.
Monday: Increasing clouds late. High: Low 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: More rain. Highs: 60s.
Waves of rain/freezing rain (west) today.
- Staying cold, but temperatures warm to near 40.
- Break in the rain late this afternoon, but more coming Friday and Saturday.
- Temperatures back in the 60s this weekend.
- Sunshine back by late Saturday, especially Sunday.
- Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 41
