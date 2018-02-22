CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Now boarding the next flight to… Wakanda?

Some airports had fun this week on Twitter with the futuristic African country in the hit movie “Black Panther.”

Orlando International Airport tweeted a photo of an airplane bearing the words “Wakanda Air” and a black panther logo. The tweet said the airport was “delighted to announce … daily nonstop flights to the beautiful nation of Wakanda.”

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted a photo of a sign listing a 7:30 p.m. departure to Wakanda with the words, “The bags are packed. #Wakanda forever.”

Lupita Nyong’o tweeted back, “Apart from La Femme Nakia, what else is on the in-flight entertainment? T’Challa’s Angels, M’Baku To The Future, Shuri’s Gotta Have It, Killmonger Bill, W’Kabi In The Woods…?”

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Stop 6 in Fort Worth, Tx is about as close to Wakanda you’re ever going to get.

    Reply Report comment

