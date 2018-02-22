CBS 11Jon Jones and Daniel Comier on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email […]
TXA 21Jon Jones and Daniel Comier on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Jon Jones and Daniel Comier on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. […]
KRLDJon Jones and Daniel Comier on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email […]
105.3 The FanJon Jones and Daniel Comier on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App
Filed Under:Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Dinosaurs, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Local TV, Movies, Universal Pictures

NEW YORK (AP) – Four months before “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits theaters, Universal Pictures has announced plans Wednesday for a third installment in the rebooted dinosaur franchise.

Universal said “Jurassic World 3” will land in June 2021. The film is to be written by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, the director of 2015’s “Jurassic World.” Carmichael co-wrote the upcoming sci-fi adventure “Pacific Rim: Uprising.”

“Jurassic World” ranks among the biggest box office hits. It launched with a $208.8 million opening weekend and finished with $1.7 billion worldwide in ticket sales.

Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg are executive producing each new “Jurassic World” film.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, opens June 22.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch