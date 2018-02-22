DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a United States Postal Worker in Dallas.
Federal sources tell 1080 KRLD’s L.P.Phillips an arrest has been made in Monday’s shooting of a postal truck driver. The details are under a court-ordered seal, but the sources say the male suspect will appear in Federal Court today at noon.
Dallas County Jail records show that 25-year-old Donnie Ferrell of Hutchins is currently being held without bond. Records show he was arrested by Postal Inspectors and the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday night.
58-year-old Tony Mosby was shot and killed early Monday morning while driving along Interstate-30 in Dallas.
Dallas police received a call reporting the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Officers went to the scene and found the driver inside a USPS box truck had been shot. The 18-wheeler was stopped in the eastbound lanes of I-30, on the ramp to southbound Interstate-35 — it had crashed against the guardrail.
It isn’t known if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.
Because Mosby was a Federal employee, the resources of the U.S. Postal Inspectors and the FBI were added to help Dallas Police investigate the case.
On Monday night the U.S. Postal Service said it was offering up to a $50,000 reward regarding this case.
