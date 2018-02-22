CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App
By L.P. Phillips
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Arrest, Crime, Dallas, Donnie Ferrell, postal worker, Shooting, Texas, Tony Mosby, United States Postal Worker, USPS

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a United States Postal Worker in Dallas.

Federal sources tell 1080 KRLD’s L.P.Phillips an arrest has been made in Monday’s shooting of a postal truck driver. The details are under a court-ordered seal, but the sources say the male suspect will appear in Federal Court today at noon.

Dallas County Jail records show that 25-year-old Donnie Ferrell of Hutchins is currently being held without bond. Records show he was arrested by Postal Inspectors and the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday night.

donnieferrell Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Dallas Postal Worker

Donnie Ferrell (credit: Dallas County Jail)

READ MORE: Reward Offered In Postal Worker’s Shooting Death

58-year-old Tony Mosby was shot and killed early Monday morning while driving along Interstate-30 in Dallas.

usps shooting 2 Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Dallas Postal Worker

Dallas police received a call reporting the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Officers went to the scene and found the driver inside a USPS box truck had been shot. The 18-wheeler was stopped in the eastbound lanes of I-30, on the ramp to southbound Interstate-35 — it had crashed against the guardrail.

It isn’t known if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

Because Mosby was a Federal employee, the resources of the U.S. Postal Inspectors and the FBI were added to help Dallas Police investigate the case.

On Monday night the U.S. Postal Service said it was offering up to a $50,000 reward regarding this case.

*This is a developing story. Follow Newsradio 1080 KRLD for the latest details. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch