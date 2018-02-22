CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Dallas weather, Dan Brounoff, DFW Weather, Fort Worth weather, krld, KRLD Weather

*High Yesterday: 39; Precip: 1.86”; YTD Precip: 5.38”; Surplus: 1.32”*

Headlines:

  • Waves of rain/freezing rain (west) today.
  • Staying cold, but temperatures warm to near 40.
  • Break in the rain late this afternoon, but more coming Friday and Saturday.
  • Temperatures back in the 60s this weekend.
  • Sunshine back by late Saturday, especially Sunday.
  • Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 41

*Winter Weather Advisory till Noon: Denton, Parker, Wise, Red River counties…and points north and west.*

Today: Cloudy and cold. 100% chance of rain/freezing rain (west of Ftw-Denton). Additional 1” possible. High: 36(W)-41(E). Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Areas of fog and drizzle. Low: Near 40. Wind: Lt. Var.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and a bit warmer. 80% chance of showers and storms. High: Low to mid 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Saturday: Morning rain…slow clearing by late afternoon. High: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Back to FULL sunshine. High: Upper 60s.

Monday: Increasing clouds late. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: More rain. Highs: 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch