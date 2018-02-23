DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Dallas early Friday morning. It happened just before 7:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive, just north of Dallas Love Field.

“I was sleeping when I heard like a big bomb,” said Elisa Martinez, who lives next door to the home.

“My house shook when the explosion went off,” added neighbor David McCoy. “I thought it was an earthquake.”

One child has been seriously injured. Four other people are also being treated. The extent of those injuries are not known. An official with Dallas Fire-Rescue stated that one of the patients was undergoing CPR when transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

“I’m so sad, because I’m a mother,” Ms. Martinez said. “I couldn’t imagine if that happened to my son.”

According to neighbors, there have been two other fires or explosions in this area over the past two days. This is the third such incident. “I live on next block, and I just heard this morning a big old explosion,” said Daniel Martinez. “I just came over here and I see the house.”

Mr. Martinez said that his sister’s house, also in this neighborhood, burned down on Thursday.

Some neighbors suspect that natural gas problems are to blame. “There’s a huge gas leak that’s been going on for days,” stated McCoy, ” and Atmos Energy can’t seem to fix it.” McCoy said that he was scheduled to receive a new gas meter on Monday, but Atmos workers never arrived. He has since turned his gas off.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has strongly encouraged residents in nearby homes to evacuate, however, nobody is being forced to leave the neighborhood at this time. DART spokesman Morgan Lyons said that two buses have arrived at the scene to assist with the evacuations.

“I’m worried for the whole neighborhood,” McCoy said, “because that whole neighborhood is blowing up.”