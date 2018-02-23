CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, Espanola Drive, house explosion, Local TV

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Dallas early Friday morning. It happened just before 7:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive, just north of Dallas Love Field.

“I was sleeping when I heard like a big bomb,” said Elisa Martinez, who lives next door to the home.

“My house shook when the explosion went off,” added neighbor David McCoy. “I thought it was an earthquake.”

dallas home explosion 5 People Injured, Including Child, In Dallas House Explosion

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

One child has been seriously injured. Four other people are also being treated. The extent of those injuries are not known. An official with Dallas Fire-Rescue stated that one of the patients was undergoing CPR when transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

“I’m so sad, because I’m a mother,” Ms. Martinez said. “I couldn’t imagine if that happened to my son.”

dallas home explosion 2 5 People Injured, Including Child, In Dallas House Explosion

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

According to neighbors, there have been two other fires or explosions in this area over the past two days. This is the third such incident. “I live on next block, and I just heard this morning a big old explosion,” said Daniel Martinez. “I just came over here and I see the house.”

Mr. Martinez said that his sister’s house, also in this neighborhood, burned down on Thursday.

Some neighbors suspect that natural gas problems are to blame. “There’s a huge gas leak that’s been going on for days,” stated McCoy, ” and Atmos Energy can’t seem to fix it.” McCoy said that he was scheduled to receive a new gas meter on Monday, but Atmos workers never arrived. He has since turned his gas off.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has strongly encouraged residents in nearby homes to evacuate, however, nobody is being forced to leave the neighborhood at this time. DART spokesman Morgan Lyons said that two buses have arrived at the scene to assist with the evacuations.

“I’m worried for the whole neighborhood,” McCoy said, “because that whole neighborhood is blowing up.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch