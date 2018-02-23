DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – After the Cowboys season didn’t go quite as well as many thought it would, many former players and media outlets pointed the finger at the team’s most polarizing player, Dez Bryant, as the reason why.
Bryant joined the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan Friday to give his opinion on all the criticism he’s received this offseason.
The main topic of discussion has been Bryant’s contract, so Ben and Skin asked if that has been discussed between himself and the club.
“I haven’t heard a word on that. I’m just controlling the things I can control,” Bryant said. When asked for further clarification, Bryant said, “I have yet to talk to my agent about anything.”
Later in the interview, when asked a more direct question about taking a pay cut, Bryant said, “That’s a discussion for me and my agent, the Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys.”
Bryant also spoke on several other things and believes he has what it takes to have a bounce-back season.
“I promise you, I’m going to shut a lot of people up,” Bryant said.
Hear the rest of the interview above.