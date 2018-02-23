PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Princeton High School student was arrested for a terroristic threat on Thursday, February 22.
Tyler Jace Henrichs, 18, was joking Princeton Police said, but no one is laughing.
Despite the school resource officers being made aware of a “hit list,” investigators determined there was no active threat against any administrators, teachers or students at the school.
Princeton Police said on their Facebook page, “School officials and the Police Department have taken this “joke” very seriously and are conducting necessary measures to ensure the continued safety of our schools and city.”
As an additional method of security and the ease of minds of the staff, students and parents, the Police Department had additional officers at the high school on Friday.
The Princeton ISD Superintendent Philip Anthony sent a letter out to parents and students about what happened and to remind students who make a threat, even if no harm is intended, “will be met with life-changing consequences in the criminal justice system.”