CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, Chris Melore, Doping, Local TV, olympics, russia, talkers

CBS Local — A second Russian athlete has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Nadezhda Sergeeva — who has ironically been wearing a shirt reading “I don’t do doping” — has become the latest distraction for Russia after the country’s flag was banned from the Olympics for cheating.

The female bobsledder reportedly tested negative for drugs on Feb. 13, however, her Feb. 18 sample came back positive for a banned heart medication. The Russian bobsleigh federation admitted the positive test and added that Sergeeva had not been prescribed the drug by the team’s medical staff.

“The Bobsleigh Federation of Russia and the athlete herself understand the extent of their responsibility and understand how what has happened can have an impact on the fate of the whole team,” the organization wrote in a statement, according to Reuters. Sergeeva and her partner Anastasia Kocherzhova finished 12th in the women’s two-man bobsleigh event in Pyeongchang.

Embarrassingly, the bobsleigh pilot was featured in an anti-doping video on Youtube in her native language that was posted before her failed test. Russia had been banned from this year’s Olympics following revelations of widespread PED use within the country’s program. The International Olympic Committee allowed Russian competitors who test clean for drugs to attend the games in South Korea under the designation “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was forced to give back a bronze medal won in the mixed curling event after testing positive for meldonium, a drug that reportedly increases endurance.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch