*High Yesterday: 42; Precipitation: 0.37”; YTD Precip: 4.16”; Surplus: 1.59”*
*Flash Flood Watch through 6pm Saturday*
Today: Cloudy and chilly. 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. An additional 1-2” possible. High: Near 50. Wind: NNE 5 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Areas of fog and drizzle. 40% chance of showers. Rainfall: <0.25” Low: Near 50. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and warmer. 90% chance of thunderstorms before noon. Isolated severe. Then decreasing clouds. High: Near 70. Wind: West 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Sunshine is back!! Time to dry out. Low humidity. High: Mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Sunny and continued nice! High: Mid 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: More rain. Highs: Near 70.
Waves of showers and storms through early afternoon Sat.
- Drizzle and fog between heavy rain events.
- Sunshine returns midday Saturday!
- Sunday looks PERFECT! Low humidity!
- More rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 41