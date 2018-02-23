CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Meteorologist Dan Brounoff

*High Yesterday: 42; Precipitation: 0.37”; YTD Precip: 4.16”; Surplus: 1.59”*

*Flash Flood Watch through 6pm Saturday*

Today: Cloudy and chilly. 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. An additional 1-2” possible. High: Near 50. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Areas of fog and drizzle. 40% chance of showers. Rainfall: <0.25” Low: Near 50. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and warmer. 90% chance of thunderstorms before noon. Isolated severe. Then decreasing clouds. High: Near 70. Wind: West 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine is back!! Time to dry out. Low humidity. High: Mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny and continued nice! High: Mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: More rain. Highs: Near 70.

Waves of showers and storms through early afternoon Sat.

  • Drizzle and fog between heavy rain events.
  • Sunshine returns midday Saturday!
  • Sunday looks PERFECT! Low humidity!
  • More rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 41
