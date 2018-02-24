CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Hyundai, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, Recall, Toyota, Toyota Sequoia, Toyota Tundra
The logo of Japan's Toyota Motor is displayed at a show room in Tokyo on July 28, 2016. Toyota is in danger of losing its crown as the world's biggest automaker this year as sales fall behind those of German rival Volkswagen, new figures showed on July 28, 2016. / AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Toyota and Hyundai are recalling roughly a combined 110,000 trucks and sport utility vehicles, including the 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia, and the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport.

In its recall, Hyundai says some of Santa Fe vehicles are at risk for the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. Roughly 43,900 vehicles are included in its recall.

Toyota is recalling roughly 64,900 Tundras and Sequoias, saying these vehicles are at risk for having their electronic stability control systems shutting down unexpectedly.

Both car makers will notify impacted owners of the recalled vehicles, and if necessary, will repair the vehicles at no cost.

