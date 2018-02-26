DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say a body was recovered from White Rock Lake around noon on Monday.
Officials from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire & Rescue are at White Rock Lake investigating after a man’s body that was pulled from the water.
The body was recovered near the south end of the lake, near the spillway.
Officials say the body has been taken to the medical examiner’s officer.
Police say early indications are that foul play was not involved. They are classifying it as an unexplained death.
Police have not given any other details about the recovery.
*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information.