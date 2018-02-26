We had such a successful mixed upland bird hunt at Hidden Lakes Hunting Resort, we couldn’t fit all the hunting into one episode! So, in this show we revisit Hidden Lakes, in Yantis, near Lake Fork, for the continuation of our very successful and fun mixed upland bird hunt. There’s more great dog work and some pretty decent shooting, as we hunt quail, pheasant and chukar at this fantastic hunting resort. Hidden Lakes is a beautiful hunting destination, close to DFW, with amazing food and wonderful hospitality. So, this weekend, enjoy the rest of the DFW Outdoorsman experience at Hidden Lakes in Yantis.