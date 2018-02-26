*High Yest: 69; Precip: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 4.46”; Surplus: 2.94”*
Today: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine. Very pleasant. High: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: ENE 5mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle late. Low: Low 50s. Wind: East 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and damp. Good chance of showers and afternoon storms. High: Low 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, continued humid. Good chance of showers and storms. Isolated severe by late afternoon. High: Low 70s.
Thursday: Sunshine returns. Windy and cooler. High: Upper 50s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.
Friday: More of the same. Sunny, low humidity and cool. High: Low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Plenty of sun. Irish Festival at Fair Park. High: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High: Upper 60s
- Areas of morning dense fog.
- Another spectacular day, but changes are ahead. More RAIN!
- Tuesday and Wednesday are wet.
- Possible ‘ISOLATED’ severe storms late Wednesday.
- Nice weather returns Thursday-Sunday.
- Normal High: 63; Normal Low: 42
Comments
