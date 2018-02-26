ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The new entertainment venue set to anchor the future home of the Texas Rangers remains on track to be completed this year, officials revealed Monday in a press release on the progress they’ve made in the construction of Texas Live!

The entertainment venue set to include 200,000 square feet of premier dining and entertainment space and a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, will be completed by late summer or early fall of this year.

Live! By Loews, a full-service 300-room convention hotel; and a 35,000 square foot meeting/convention facility will be completed in 2019, followed by Globe Life Field in 2020.

“As construction of Texas Live! progresses in the Arlington Entertainment District, we are one step closer to making our dreams a reality with a world-class destination that will cement Arlington as the premier sports, entertainment and hospitality destination in the country for decades to come,” said Arlington Mayor W. Jeff Williams. “Texas Live! is already generating maximum community benefits to our residents with over 2,000 new construction jobs.”

Here are additional details from the City of Arlington, Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies on the three venues that will anchor Texas Live!:

Rangers Republic: the “ultimate fan clubhouse” for Rangers fans during home games, away games and all year-round. A celebration of the Rangers heritage past, present and future, Rangers Republic will be a two-level, 30,000 square foot, family-friendly dining and entertainment venue that will allow fans unprecedented access to the Texas Rangers.

Live! Arena: the heartbeat of Texas Live! – a multi-level, central gathering place comprised of over 35,000 square feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment options. Live! Arena will be the “living room” of Texas Live!, providing fans with one of the best sports viewing experiences imaginable and will be the ultimate place to celebrate the Rangers and all Texas sports.

Arlington Backyard: a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion that will become the “backyard” of Texas Live! Arlington Backyard will host over 250 annual events including cultural activities, art shows, regional and national concerts, charitable functions and community events and will serve as the launching point for major festivals throughout the entire district.

PBR Country Bar: The flagship PBR bar at Texas Live! will be the largest PBR venue in the country. Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the PBR country bar at Texas Live! will be a powerhouse concept that brings an authentic country experience to Arlington, marrying an electric combination of “cowboy cool” and big-time, Texas-sized entertainment. The country’s flagship PBR will exceed 1,500-capacity and will feature a 7,000 square foot balcony overlooking Arlington Backyard.

Guy Fieri: The Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality will be launching a one-of-a-kind, flagship restaurant concept for the project that will be developed specifically with Texas Live! in mind.

Lockhart Smokehouse: The family behind the iconic brand have deep roots in Texas and will be bringing the Lockhart barbecue tradition to Texas Live!. Guests will be able to experience Lockhart traditions such as Kreuz Market sausage, as well as other Texas standards including brisket, ribs and other meats smoked low and slow over Texas post oak

Additionally, Revolver Brewing will debut a working brewery, bar and tasting room within the Live! by Loews hotel when it opens in 2019. Guests will be able to enjoy Revolver’s flagship brands, like Blood and Honey, as well as one-of-a-kind specialty beers specifically crafted for the project.