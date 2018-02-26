CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WATCH @ 4PM: Dallas Mavericks Introduce Interim CEO
Filed Under:Globe Life Field, Globe Life Park, MLB, Rangers New Ballpark, Rangers New Stadium, Texas Live!, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The new entertainment venue set to anchor the future home of the Texas Rangers remains on track to be completed this year, officials revealed Monday in a press release on the progress they’ve made in the construction of Texas Live!

texas live construction progress Rangers Reveal Construction Progress For Texas Live! Project

Texas Live! (Credit: Texas Rangers)

The entertainment venue set to include 200,000 square feet of premier dining and entertainment space and a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, will be completed by late summer or early fall of this year.

texaslive e1474403843505 Rangers Reveal Construction Progress For Texas Live! Project

Texas Live! (The Cordish Companies)

Live! By Loews, a full-service 300-room convention hotel; and a 35,000 square foot meeting/convention facility will be completed in 2019, followed by Globe Life Field in 2020.

texaslive3 Rangers Reveal Construction Progress For Texas Live! Project

Texas Live! (The Cordish Companies)

“As construction of Texas Live! progresses in the Arlington Entertainment District, we are one step closer to making our dreams a reality with a world-class destination that will cement Arlington as the premier sports, entertainment and hospitality destination in the country for decades to come,” said Arlington Mayor W. Jeff Williams. “Texas Live! is already generating maximum community benefits to our residents with over 2,000 new construction jobs.”

texaslive2 Rangers Reveal Construction Progress For Texas Live! Project

Texas Live! (The Cordish Companies)

Here are additional details from the City of Arlington, Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies on the three venues that will anchor Texas Live!:

Rangers Republic: the “ultimate fan clubhouse” for Rangers fans during home games, away games and all year-round. A celebration of the Rangers heritage past, present and future, Rangers Republic will be a two-level, 30,000 square foot, family-friendly dining and entertainment venue that will allow fans unprecedented access to the Texas Rangers.

globe life field aerial Rangers Reveal Construction Progress For Texas Live! Project

Globe Life Field (HKS)

Live! Arena: the heartbeat of Texas Live! – a multi-level, central gathering place comprised of over 35,000 square feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment options. Live! Arena will be the “living room” of Texas Live!, providing fans with one of the best sports viewing experiences imaginable and will be the ultimate place to celebrate the Rangers and all Texas sports.

Arlington Backyard: a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion that will become the “backyard” of Texas Live! Arlington Backyard will host over 250 annual events including cultural activities, art shows, regional and national concerts, charitable functions and community events and will serve as the launching point for major festivals throughout the entire district.

PBR Country Bar: The flagship PBR bar at Texas Live! will be the largest PBR venue in the country.  Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the PBR country bar at Texas Live! will be a powerhouse concept that brings an authentic country experience to Arlington, marrying an electric combination of “cowboy cool” and big-time, Texas-sized entertainment.  The country’s flagship PBR will exceed 1,500-capacity and will feature a 7,000 square foot balcony overlooking Arlington Backyard.

Guy Fieri: The Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality will be launching a one-of-a-kind, flagship restaurant concept for the project that will be developed specifically with Texas Live! in mind.

Lockhart Smokehouse: The family behind the iconic brand have deep roots in Texas and will be bringing the Lockhart barbecue tradition to Texas Live!. Guests will be able to experience Lockhart traditions such as Kreuz Market sausage, as well as other Texas standards including brisket, ribs and other meats smoked low and slow over Texas post oak

Additionally, Revolver Brewing will debut a working brewery, bar and tasting room within the Live! by Loews hotel when it opens in 2019. Guests will be able to enjoy Revolver’s flagship brands, like Blood and Honey, as well as one-of-a-kind specialty beers specifically crafted for the project.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch