CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com […]
TXA 21ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: […]
MeTV TXA 21.2ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over […]
KRLDARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic […]
105.3 The FanARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : […]
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, Dallas Fire Rescue, Evacuation, fire station, Fire Station 43, Gas leak, home explosion, Local TV, natural gas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A gas leak in front of Dallas Fire Station 43, at 2844 Lombardy Lane resulted in the station being evacuated.

The leak was detected around 7:00 p.m. as part of Atmos Energy’s on-going spot checks and survey of the area surrounding to the location of the home explosion which took place, on Friday, February 23 on Espanola Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue resources are being repositioned in the area as follows:

Engine 43 and Truck 43 will be responding out of Fire Station 35 (3839 Walnut Hill Lane)
Rescue 43 will be responding as out of Fire Station 42 (3333 W. Mockingbird Lane)

23dcf76e9d4d423abdfb6be9059fd78d Dallas Fire Station Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

A renovation breathed new life into 60-year-old Dallas Fire Station 43. (CBS11)

Dallas Fire-Rescue said here is no definitive timeline on when the firefighters will be able to return to the station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch