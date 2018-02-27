DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A gas leak in front of Dallas Fire Station 43, at 2844 Lombardy Lane resulted in the station being evacuated.
The leak was detected around 7:00 p.m. as part of Atmos Energy’s on-going spot checks and survey of the area surrounding to the location of the home explosion which took place, on Friday, February 23 on Espanola Drive.
Dallas Fire-Rescue resources are being repositioned in the area as follows:
Engine 43 and Truck 43 will be responding out of Fire Station 35 (3839 Walnut Hill Lane)
Rescue 43 will be responding as out of Fire Station 42 (3333 W. Mockingbird Lane)
Dallas Fire-Rescue said here is no definitive timeline on when the firefighters will be able to return to the station.