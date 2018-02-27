CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Murder, Nequacia Jacobs, South Oak Cliff High School, vigil

DALLAS (CBS11) – Shaquaila Jacobs expressed awe at the crowd of more than 200 teachers and students who came out Tuesday night to remember her daughter.

“To see y’all, it means she touched all of y’all,” she said.

NeQuacia Jacobs, 18, died Saturday after gunfire from an outside disturbance struck her and her 16-year-old sister as they stood inside their apartment.

jacobs e1519601184251 Mother Of Teen Shot To Death Saturday: I Don’t Know What Happened, But We’re Going To Find Out

Nequacia Jacobs (family photo)

Outside their campus, the South Oak Cliff High School choir sang a tribute and friends struggled to understand her murder.

“She was just such a good person and I can’t understand why bad things happen to good people. That’s a hard lesson to learn,” said one student.

Jacobs’ family says she wanted to a nurse and treat cancer, a dream she working hard to achieve.

“She just kept pushing and pushing and pushing,” said her mother of how her daughter confronted adversity. “No matter what she did, she was always up and ready for school.”

Through their grief, the family is now searching for answers to the questions they can’t stop asking – who killed Nequacia and why?

“I don’t know what happened, but we’re going to find out, though,” promised her mother.

Dallas Police have released pictures of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in the murder investigation.

screen shot 2018 02 27 at 9 29 40 pm Mother Of Teen Shot To Death Saturday: I Don’t Know What Happened, But We’re Going To Find Out

person and a vehicle of interest in murder investigation (surveillance)

acar1 Mother Of Teen Shot To Death Saturday: I Don’t Know What Happened, But We’re Going To Find Out

vehicle of interest in murder investigation (surveillance)

Anyone with information regarding this murder and the identity of the suspect can contact Homicide Detective Isom at 214-671-3701 or email at andrea.isom@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch