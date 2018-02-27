DALLAS (CBS11) – Shaquaila Jacobs expressed awe at the crowd of more than 200 teachers and students who came out Tuesday night to remember her daughter.

“To see y’all, it means she touched all of y’all,” she said.

NeQuacia Jacobs, 18, died Saturday after gunfire from an outside disturbance struck her and her 16-year-old sister as they stood inside their apartment.

Outside their campus, the South Oak Cliff High School choir sang a tribute and friends struggled to understand her murder.

“She was just such a good person and I can’t understand why bad things happen to good people. That’s a hard lesson to learn,” said one student.

Jacobs’ family says she wanted to a nurse and treat cancer, a dream she working hard to achieve.

“She just kept pushing and pushing and pushing,” said her mother of how her daughter confronted adversity. “No matter what she did, she was always up and ready for school.”

Through their grief, the family is now searching for answers to the questions they can’t stop asking – who killed Nequacia and why?

“I don’t know what happened, but we’re going to find out, though,” promised her mother.

Dallas Police have released pictures of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in the murder investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this murder and the identity of the suspect can contact Homicide Detective Isom at 214-671-3701 or email at andrea.isom@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.