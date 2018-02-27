CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Northwest High School students were detained for allegedly possessing a handgun on campus Tuesday.

Northwest ISD released a statement Tuesday afternoon that said school security procedures “worked accurately and quickly today…. When the report was made to administration, the students were brought in within three minutes for questioning. Due to the diligent action from student reports, Northwest High School students were safe at all times.”

“I truly appreciate the students who ‘saw something and said something’ to school administrators, so prompt action could be taken,” said Superintendent Ryder Warren in a letter to NISD families.

Here is the letter Warren sent out about this incident.

NISD Families,

I rarely send messages regarding student discipline issues, but we are living in a different time right now, and I need you to be aware. Two Northwest High School students were detained today for allegedly possessing a handgun on campus.

You also need to know that NHS’s safety procedures worked perfectly that led us to the students. The details are as follows:

· Pictures of a student with the handgun were posted on a social media site this morning.
· Two other NHS students saw the posting and immediately informed campus leadership.
· Within three minutes of the initial report, NHS leadership with the School Resource Officer located the student and took possession of the weapon with no incident.
· During the questioning of the student, another NHS student was implicated, and that student was detained for further questioning.
· NHS leaders and police will continue their investigation.
This is exactly why we must come together as a school community and dig deeper into the safety and security of our schools. I truly appreciate the students who “saw something and said something” to school administrators, so prompt action could be taken. Please make sure your students know NISD has a Safety and Security webpage that links them to both a district-wide anonymous “tip line” and also a campus based Crime Stoppers system. This information can be found here.

Partnering with our parents and caregivers, we always hope to make impressions on students that would guide them to behave in manners that would prevent these things from happening, but we also must be ready to address these incidents when kids (allegedly) make very bad decisions.

Please remember the Facebook Live discussion the district will be conducting next Thursday, March 8 (6:30 PM), to discuss the safety and security of our children. Also be ready to participate in individual campus town hall meetings on the same subject. Thank you for your support, and thank you for the commitment to keep our children safe!

Ryder Warren, Superintendent of Schools

