CBS 11Natural gas is flared off at a plant outside of the town of Cuero, Texas. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: […]
TXA 21Natural gas is flared off at a plant outside of the town of Cuero, Texas. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Natural gas is flared off at a plant outside of the town of Cuero, Texas. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be […]
KRLDNatural gas is flared off at a plant outside of the town of Cuero, Texas. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here […]
105.3 The FanNatural gas is flared off at a plant outside of the town of Cuero, Texas. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email […]
Filed Under:AR-15, Chris Melore, church, Local TV, Pennsylvania, School, talkers

CBS Local — A Pennsylvania school district says it’s canceling classes at an elementary school because a church down the street is hosting a ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles.

The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland is encouraging couples to bring their AR-15 rifles to a blessing ceremony on Feb. 28. The church believes the AR-15 symbolizes the “rod of iron” in the biblical book of Revelation. According to the church’s website, the ceremony will focus on each couples’ pledge to defend their home and the biblical kingdom of God referred to in scripture.

The superintendent of the Wallenpaupack Area School District says “there is no direct threat,” but wrote in a letter to parents that given concerns about the “nature of this event” students will be bused to schools about 15 miles away.

“We respect your decision if you choose to keep your children home for the day,” Superintendent Michael Silsby wrote.

The Newfoundland church is a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, which has reportedly distanced itself from the event and says its ceremonies and theology do not involve weapons. The Unification Sanctuary’s leader, Rev. Sean Moon, is the son of Rev. Sun Myung Moon who was a self-proclaimed messiah and founder the Unification Church.

“It saddens us that Reverend Moon’s son has chosen to separate himself and walk in opposition to his parent’s legacy building world peace,” Rev. Richard Buessing, president of the Unification Church, said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

[H/T CBS Philly]

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch