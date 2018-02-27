NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police continue to search for a missing elderly man who is the subject of a Silver Alert.
North Richland Hills Police say 84-year-old James Booth left for an appointment last Wednesday and never showed up. He was driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with TX license plate JHC2212.
Mr. Booth was last seen in the area of Mid Cities Blvd and Ice House Dr. He was last seen wearing a dark green sweater over a beige sweater and is described as 5’8”, 165 pounds, white hair, blue eyes.
Police posted an update on social media Monday saying they’re following up on all leads that have come in, including reports about a car similar to Booth’s that was seen floating down the Trinity River during last week’s storms.
Booth’s family believes he may be in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or Dementia.
In the event you see Mr. Booth or know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or the North Richland Hills Police Department at 817-281-1000.