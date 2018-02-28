WASHINGTON (AP) — From New Mexico to New York, many Democrats are calling for the repeal of the Republican tax plan that President Donald Trump signed into law just two months ago.
They’re betting big that the message will resonate with voters in the midterm elections in November and provide the sort of clear, populist economic message some Democrats worry has been missing.
But some, including red-state Democrats, are clearly queasy about the strategy, mindful that repealing a government benefit once it takes hold is far easier said than done — and not always popular.
When pressed, some leading Democrats concede that they’d repeal only certain portions of the tax law.
The messaging challenge comes as the Republican tax overhaul emerges as a central issue in this year’s midterm elections
