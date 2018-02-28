DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police sources tell CBS11, a man who was apparently drunk, shot his wife, her mother and then turned the gun on himself.
It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Lolita in Pleasant Grove.
Sources say officers found the suspect and his mother-in-law dead.
His wife was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
A neighbor said he heard a woman screaming. Another described hearing gunshots.
“It is. It shocking cause it’s pretty quiet around here…. quiet,” said neighbor Trinity Washington.
Neighbors say police had to force the door to the home open.
They also evacuated the home next door.
Neighbors tell CBS11, the family only lived in the home a couple of months and police had responded to the home several times.