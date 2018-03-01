COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country rose an average 2 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.28 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices are at an average $2.54 per gallon.

The association survey found El Paso has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.18 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.54 per gallon.

Here in North Texas drivers in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington are shelling out $2.23 for a gallon of gasoline.

AAA officials say U.S. demand for gasoline is 4 percent higher than a year ago. Texas is tied with Alabama for the lowest statewide average gas prices in America.

