CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
BREAKING: Atmos Shutting Down System In Area Where Gas Explosion Occurred For At Least 3 Weeks To Affect Repairs | Read More
UPDATED: March 1, 2018  6:21 AM
Filed Under:Atmos, Atmos Energy, evacuations, Gas Explosion, Gas leak, gas service shutdown, house explosion, Linda Rogers, Local TV, natural gas, natural gas leak, natural gas service

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Atmos Energy announced early this morning that they are shutting down the natural gas system in an area of Dallas where a house explosion, several fires and gas leaks have occurred.

Officials say residents in the area will be without natural gas service for approximately three weeks.

Atmos Mid-Tex Division President John Paris said, “Over the last 24 hours, as we continued to try and stabilize this system, we reached the conclusion…. from a performance standpoint we reached the conclusion late yesterday afternoon and early last evening that we would take the step of shutting down this system.”

The homes affected are in the area roughly bound by Walnut Hill to the north, Webb Chapel to the west, near Northwest Highway to the south and Lakemont Drive to the east.

Officials say crews will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week until replacement and repair work is complete.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “Older steel pipe that is deteriorating… apparently it appears preliminarily because of a formation shift brought about by heavy rains, will be replaced by state-of-the-art, new, PVC-type pipe that is more forgiving in situations like this where there is movement.”

The shutdown, starting at noon today, will affect the natural gas service for approximately 2,800 homes, apartments and businesses. Once the service is shut off Paris said, “We will immediately begin a process, with more than 120 contract crews, to begin to replace every distribution main in the area, every service line in the area [and] we’ll put all new gas meters in.”

Officials with Atmos said workers will test every natural gas line in the yards of customers and if a leak is found the line will be replace free of charge.

All natural gas piping going into residences and businesses will also be tested and if a leak or any problems are found plumbers will be brought in, at the expense of Atmos, to make the necessary repairs. Home appliances will also be inspected and repaired if necessary.

Paris said, “We know we’ve inconvenienced customers but we are committed to replacing the entire system. We’ll be bring service back in as quickly as possible, but it may take up to three weeks to complete the entire project.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch