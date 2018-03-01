DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Atmos Energy announced early this morning that they are shutting down the natural gas system in an area of Dallas where a house explosion, several fires and gas leaks have occurred.

Officials say residents in the area will be without natural gas service for approximately three weeks.

Atmos Mid-Tex Division President John Paris said, “Over the last 24 hours, as we continued to try and stabilize this system, we reached the conclusion…. from a performance standpoint we reached the conclusion late yesterday afternoon and early last evening that we would take the step of shutting down this system.”

The homes affected are in the area roughly bound by Walnut Hill to the north, Webb Chapel to the west, near Northwest Highway to the south and Lakemont Drive to the east.

Officials say crews will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week until replacement and repair work is complete.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “Older steel pipe that is deteriorating… apparently it appears preliminarily because of a formation shift brought about by heavy rains, will be replaced by state-of-the-art, new, PVC-type pipe that is more forgiving in situations like this where there is movement.”

The shutdown, starting at noon today, will affect the natural gas service for approximately 2,800 homes, apartments and businesses. Once the service is shut off Paris said, “We will immediately begin a process, with more than 120 contract crews, to begin to replace every distribution main in the area, every service line in the area [and] we’ll put all new gas meters in.”

Officials with Atmos said workers will test every natural gas line in the yards of customers and if a leak is found the line will be replace free of charge.

All natural gas piping going into residences and businesses will also be tested and if a leak or any problems are found plumbers will be brought in, at the expense of Atmos, to make the necessary repairs. Home appliances will also be inspected and repaired if necessary.

Paris said, “We know we’ve inconvenienced customers but we are committed to replacing the entire system. We’ll be bring service back in as quickly as possible, but it may take up to three weeks to complete the entire project.”