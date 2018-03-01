DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A north Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for hate-crime assaults on gay men.
On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced Chancler Encalade to 10 years in prison for his role in several beatings of gay men.
Court records show another defendant in the case was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the crimes.
Officials say two other suspects are set for an April 13th trial in federal court in Plano.
Prosecutors say the four men used a dating app for gay men to arrange to meet their victims in the victims’ homes. Once there, they would restrain their victims, attack them and steal items from them.