DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers released their promotions schedule and their regular season ticket specials for the 2018 season on Thursday.

hangallo Texas Rangers Release Promotion Schedule & Tickets Specials For 2018

Han Gallo (Texas Rangers)

The schedule includes a club record 12 bobblehead giveaways, including an Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus Best Friends bobblehead.

img 0703 sm Texas Rangers Release Promotion Schedule & Tickets Specials For 2018

Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus Best Friends (Texas Rangers)

2018 bobblehead promotions to be given away to the first 15,000 fans:

  • TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Home Run Counter Bobblehead on March 31
  • Dr Pepper/Brookshire’s Elvis Andrus Bobblehead on April 7
  • Medical City Healthcare Star Wars Han Gallo Bobblehead on May 26
  • Dairy MAX Joey Gallo Tape Measure Bobblehead on June 9
  • Dr Pepper/Albertsons Adrian Beltre Best Friends Bobblehead (1st in a series of 2) on June 16
  • Rougie and Smokey the Horse Bobblehead on June 30
  • Dr Pepper/Tom Thumb Elvis Andrus Best Friends Bobblehead (2nd in a series of 2) on July 21
  • Vladimir Guerrero Hall of Fame Bobblehead on August 4
  • Ted Williams 1st Rangers Manager Bobblehead on August 5
  • Coca-Cola Nomar Mazara Bobblehead on August 18
  • StubHub Robinson Chirinos Removable Mask Bobblehead on August 28
  • Rangers Captain Bobblehead on September 1.

Other 2018 promotions:

  • 15 Post-Game Fireworks Shows will take place on 13 different Fridays as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, July 3-4.
  • Post Game Concerts: Smash Mouth presented by Budweiser on April 21; Siggno on April 22; Casey Donahew presented by Budweiser on August 18 and MercyMe presented by Buckner International on August 19.
  • Celebrations: Falken Tires Adrian Beltre 3000th Hit Mini Bat on April 20; PowerAde/Kroger Celebration Snow Globe on July 20; Dr Pepper Eric Nadel 40th Anniversary Microphone on August 3.
  • Wearables: Dasani Rangers Pocket Tee on April 8 (1st 7500, 13 and under); Globe Life Rangers Pullover on April 21 (1st 15,000, 14 and older); Carter BloodCare Rangers Cap on May 27 (1st 15,000); FOX Sports Southwest/Southwest Airlines Reversible Bucket Hat on June 17 (1st 15,000); Rangers Raglan Tee on July 1 (1st 17,500—15,000 Adult Sized and 2500 Youth Large).
  • Bring your dog to the park on April 7 for Bark At The Park presented by Nylabone and Pets Add Life. Register your pet in advance here.

Ticket specials:

The club will once again offer fans discounted tickets to a number of regular season games.

DR PEPPER CANS: Any Dr Pepper or Diet Dr Pepper can may be presented at Globe Life Park in Arlington or DRPEPPER entered as the coupon code on texasrangers.com/specials to receive tickets at up to 40% off in the Upper Reserved, Upper Box, and Lexus Club Terrace seating sections.  Offer is valid for most Sunday through Thursday home games April through July, excluding March 29, May 3, 6, 21 – 23, and July 3 – 4.  Offer is subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit 12.

COCA-COLA FAMILY PACKS: Save up to 54% with Coca-Cola Family Packs that include four tickets, four jumbo hot dogs, four Coke soft drinks, two Kids Zone wristbands, and one souvenir program.  Two locations are available:

Upper Reserved – $76

Lower Reserved – $120

Additional persons may be added (one program per four tickets, one kids zone wristband per two tickets).  Offer is available at texasrangers.com/specials, via phone, or at box office for most Sunday through Thursday regular-season games except March 29, May 3, 6, 21 – 23, July 3 – 4, and September 23.  Offer is subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other offer.  Limit 12.

The club also announced that they will continue to use a dynamic ticket pricing software to determine the cost of individual tickets. The software raises and lowers ticket prices based on demand, factors including pitching matchups, team performance, opponent, weather, and day of the week. The dynamic ticket pricing doesn’t apply to children’s tickets in the Upper Reserved section.

Tickets for individual games except for Opening Day go on sale Friday, March 2 at the Globe Life Park in Arlington First Base Box Office, at texasrangers.com, and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

If you’d like to attend Opening Day on March 29, you can register for the chance to purchase reserved seats, obstructed view seating, and standing room only tickets here.

