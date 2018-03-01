IRVING (1080 KRLD) – Two teens arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Brett Adkins have been indicted on capital murder charges.

Officials say 19-year-old Areon Trevon McDade and 18-year-old Demarcus Antwon Williams of Irving were indicted Thursday in the shooting death of the Plano teen.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Red River Trail shortly after 9:00 p.m. on December 24 and found Adkins shot in the chest.

He was rushed to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The initial investigation revealed Adkins drove to Irving to buy or sell marijuana.

During the meeting, one suspect pulled out a handgun and a fight broke out.

As they fought, one suspect fired a round striking the victim.