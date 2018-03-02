NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush encouraged Texans to get out and vote today, on the last day to cast early ballots before Tuesday’s primary election.

He even tweeted pics of him fulfilling his civic duty to rally support for the voting process.

Encouraging my fellow Texans to do your civic duty by early voting today. Election Day is next Tuesday the 6th. While I am at it, this very proud grandfather will also put in a plug for @georgepbush for Texas Land Commissioner. A good man doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/qqTao47iaO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) March 2, 2018

Early voting locations are open various hours in North Texas, so you may want to check before heading out to the polls. People who go on March 6 (the primary) will need to know their “designated” polling place.

Voting is scheduled for 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. that day.

Feel free to wear patriotic socks like H.W., too!