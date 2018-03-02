DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Expect big traffic closures in Dallas Saturday as fitness enthusiasts crowd the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge for the day.

An event called ‘All Out Trinity’ will feature a morning run, an outdoor market, and yoga…all on the bridge.

Judy Schmidt with Trinity Watershed management, a co-organizer of this event, says they expect about 6,000 people over the course of the day, and many of them will be there for yoga on the bridge.

The Margeret Hunt Hill bridge will be closed from 7:00 a.m through 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Other intersections will be closed for the run, and re-open when the run is over. Those include Continental Ave and Riverfront down to Commerce Street and Beckley going north.

Most of tomorrow’s events are free. People are encouraged to get there early and avoid the traffic mess.