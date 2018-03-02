CBS 11Dallas ISD teacher Thao Doan was arrested on sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged affair with a 14-year-old boy. (credit: Dallas County's Sheriff's Dept. ) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload […]
EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 02: Running back Tony Brooks-James #20 of the Oregon Ducks runs the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) – The team receiving a kickoff would be allowed to make a fair catch inside the 25-yard line and have it result in a touchback under an NCAA Football Rules Committee proposal Friday.

The proposal addresses player safety and tactics by the kicking team that attempts to pin the receiving team close to its goal line. All other aspects of the kickoff play would remain the same.

The proposal will be sent to the conferences for feedback before being considered by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 13. If approved by the panel, the change would go into effect for the 2018 season.

The committee also proposed the offense not be allowed to block below the waist more than 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

