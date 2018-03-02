EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 02: Running back Tony Brooks-James #20 of the Oregon Ducks runs the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) – The team receiving a kickoff would be allowed to make a fair catch inside the 25-yard line and have it result in a touchback under an NCAA Football Rules Committee proposal Friday.

The proposal addresses player safety and tactics by the kicking team that attempts to pin the receiving team close to its goal line. All other aspects of the kickoff play would remain the same.

The proposal will be sent to the conferences for feedback before being considered by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 13. If approved by the panel, the change would go into effect for the 2018 season.

The committee also proposed the offense not be allowed to block below the waist more than 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

