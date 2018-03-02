ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are trying to find a pair of young aggravated robbery suspects they consider armed and dangerous.

The crime happened two weeks ago on Friday, February 16.

Police said Joseph Zerr-Meneses and Keyon Flynn, met someone to buy their a phone in the 4000 block of Lacy Court.

Police said the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim and stole the phone.

The victim was not injured during the incident but the suspects have not been found.

Police said anyone who sees Zerr-Meneses and/or Flynn should immediately contact police.

Anyone with information on where they might be, can contact Detective Medina at 817-366-6304.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).