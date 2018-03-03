CBS 11(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
TXA 21(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLD(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio […]
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, evacuations, gas, Gas Explosion, Gas leak, house explosion, Local TV, Northwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of people are still without gas in their homes in northwest Dallas after Atmos Energy shut down the system to make repairs to aging pipelines.

The evacuations are still in place more than a week after a deadly house explosion that took the life of a 12-year-old girl. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed it was a gas explosion.

The past week was filled with evacuations in the area of northwest Dallas as gas crews worked to repair and replace pipes.

Many neighbors in the area said they’ve felt confused about when the crews will actually get their gas back on.

Atmos Energy released a map on their website where residents can check when their house will be fixed.

Atmos Energy also set up in-person information centers at the Bachman Recreation Center and the Walnut Hill Recreation Center. The centers are also where residents can pick up their check from Atmos if they had their gas shut off.

The company also warned residents to be careful with potential scammers. People are reminded to ask to see badges if a worker comes by their door. The worker should also never ask for a key to the home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch