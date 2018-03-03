DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of people are still without gas in their homes in northwest Dallas after Atmos Energy shut down the system to make repairs to aging pipelines.

The evacuations are still in place more than a week after a deadly house explosion that took the life of a 12-year-old girl. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed it was a gas explosion.

The past week was filled with evacuations in the area of northwest Dallas as gas crews worked to repair and replace pipes.

Many neighbors in the area said they’ve felt confused about when the crews will actually get their gas back on.

Atmos Energy released a map on their website where residents can check when their house will be fixed.

Atmos Energy also set up in-person information centers at the Bachman Recreation Center and the Walnut Hill Recreation Center. The centers are also where residents can pick up their check from Atmos if they had their gas shut off.

The company also warned residents to be careful with potential scammers. People are reminded to ask to see badges if a worker comes by their door. The worker should also never ask for a key to the home.