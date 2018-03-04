Angelina Hall (Source: txstate.edu)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Police at Texas State University say one person is in custody after a gun was fired at a residence hall.

Authorities say the bullet hit a window early Sunday at Angelina Hall on the campus in San Marcos, about 30 miles south of Austin.

No one was hurt.

Officials say the gun was fired from outside the building and the person in custody is not a student.

Texas State has about 38,000 students.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)