LEWISVILLE (AP) – Domino’s Pizza will open its 15,000th store in the coming weeks and is commemorating the achievement this week in Lewisville, Texas.

“This is a huge milestone for Domino’s, as we’ve been opening roughly three stores a day around the world for the past few years,” said Patrick Doyle, Domino’s president and CEO. “We’ve opened more than 4,000 stores across the globe in the past four years, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to commemorate our 15,000th store in the world, right here in Texas.”

The commemorative 15,000th store, located at 219 E. Church St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Doyle, President of Domino’s International Richard Allison and Lewisville Domino’s franchise owner Robert Gavitt on Wednesday, March 7.

