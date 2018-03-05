GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating what they say is a family violence-related murder-suicide.

It happened in the 700 block of NW 14th Street.

Responding officers found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound at around 9 a.m. after forcing entry into a home. They also found a man with what police say is a a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identities of both people once they’ve notified next of kin.