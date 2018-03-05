DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – There’s going to be a face-off today in Florida as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meet for the first time since news broke of the NFL looking to fine Jones over the Ezekiel Elliott case.

Reports say Cowboys owner/General Manager Jerry Jones is appealing a move by the NFL seeking to recoup more than $2 million worth of legal fees.

The two reasons: the federal court case with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott who fought a six-game suspension; and then Jones’ opposition to Goodell’s contract extension.

Jones is expected to point out that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was not asked to reimburse legal fees to the NFL even though they help quarterback Tom Brady during ‘deflate gate’.

The hearing will take place today in Palm Beach, Fllorida before the Commissioner and other NFL team owners.

There is no timetable to when Goodell will make a ruling.