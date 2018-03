Jerry Jones To Face NFL, Commissioner Goodell Today Over FineThere's going to be a face-off today in Florida as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meet for the first time since news broke of the NFL looking to fine Jones over the Ezekiel Elliott case.

Mickelson Ends Longest Drought With Playoff Win In MexicoPhil Mickelson finally looked like the Lefty of old Sunday in the Mexico Championship, especially when a final round of pressure, possibilities and dramatic shots that kept the crowd buzzing finally ended at Chapultepec Golf Club.

TCU's Jamie Dixon Marches Into The MadnessTCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon can think back to 1987 when he was a guard on the last Frogs team to win an NCAA tournament game. 31 years later, he's poised to see this current TCU team end the drought.

5 More Former TCU Football Players Added To Lawsuit Against UniversityStories involving five more former TCU football players have been added to a lawsuit accusing the university of a pattern of verbal abuse, pressure to play and negligent medical treatment.

Fired Coach's Attorney: He Had Baseball Agenda, Not Political Agenda"As a coach, he was extremely frustrated by having lost good players to failed drug tests. In his frustration, he made a political comment in an email," Mike Jeffcoat's attorney Coby Wooten said in a statement.

Kevin Harvick Dominates Vegas For Back-To-Back NASCAR WinsHarvick raced to his second straight NASCAR Cup win with a dominant performance in Vegas on Sunday, earning his 100th career win across the three national series.

Dallas Cowboys To Receive 4 Compensatory Picks In 2018 DraftThe NFL has awarded the compensation picks for the upcoming draft and the Cowboys are tied for the most with four additional picks.

Holiday Scores 30 As Pelicans Beat Mavericks 126-109Jrue Holiday scored 30 points, Nikola Mirotic added 24 in a rare start and the New Orleans Pelicans won their eighth in a row, 126-109 over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Balanced Scoring Leads No. 7 Texas Past West VirginiaJatarie White scored 11 points to help No. 7 Texas beat West Virginia 68-55 in a Big 12 semifinal on Sunday.

Rangers Reveal Construction Progress For Texas Live! ProjectThe new entertainment venue set to anchor the future home of the Texas Rangers remains on track to be completed this year.