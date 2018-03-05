Fort Worth Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Parking LotFort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in a parking lot Sunday.

2-Year-Old Girl Killed By Falling Mirror In Shoe StoreA family says a 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her at a Payless ShoeSource store in Riverdale, Georgia.

Driver Dies In Richardson Crash After Trying To Get Around TrafficA deadly crash in Richardson late Saturday morning had investigators on the scene throughout the afternoon.

Mountain Lion Rarely Seen In North Texas Killed On HighwayTexas Parks and Wildlife Department officials say it's the first mountain lion spotted in Palo Pinto County in at least 15 years.

Parker County Authorities Make Arrest For School Shooting ThreatAuthorities with the Parker County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old boy Sunday evening in connection with a school shooting threat.

Gorilla Statue Removed After Complaints It Was 'Racially Insensitive'A statue of a gorilla, and prime attraction for kids at the Community Park playground in Corsicana was removed by the city.

Jerry Jones To Face NFL, Commissioner Goodell Today Over FineThere's going to be a face-off today in Florida as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meet for the first time since news broke of the NFL looking to fine Jones over the Ezekiel Elliott case.

Houston Party-Goer Dons Bulletproof Vest, Gets Fatally ShotHouston police say a man who put on a bulletproof vest at a party has been killed after another man attending the party fired a shot at him.

Security Guard Shot In Arm At Fort Worth WhataburgerPolice are searching for a suspect after they say a security guard at a Fort Worth Whataburger was shot in the arm.

Teacher Allegedly Paid Student Hush Money After SexThao Doan, a 27-year-old teacher at Raul Quintanilla Sr, Middle School in Dallas, was arrested on Friday in connection to the suspected sexual relationship with the 14-year-old.