*High Yesterday: 72; Precipitation: 0.02”; YTD Precipitation: 12.23”; Surplus: 7.01
Today: Morning clouds, after sun. Late morning cold front. Falling temps. into the 50s’s by late afternoon. Wind: NNW 20-30 mph.
Tonight: Fair skies and cold. Low: 38-43. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Another morning dry cool front. Sunny, with low humidity. High: Mid 60s. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: More of the same, but slightly warmer. High: Mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Warmer. High: low to mid 70s.
Saturday. Slight rain chance. High: Upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny and cooler. High: Mid 60s.
- Morning cold front will be dry for DFW, A few storms SE.
- MUCH lower humidity and cooler temps through Thursday.
- Little or no rain this week.
- Slight rain chance this weekend.
- Monster surplus in the ol’ rain bucket; 7.01”
- Normal High: 65; Normal Low: 44
