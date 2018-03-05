PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to help people train for the worst, Plano’s best are hosting an active shooter training session.

The Plano Police Department is prepared for as many as 1,000 people to show up Tuesday night for the free, two hour session. You must register beforehand to attend.

“We can absolutely help people be prepared and develop plans because easier to execute a plan when you’ve already thought about it rather than on the fly when you find yourself in a really bad situation,” a spokesperson for the department told CBS 11 News.

The training is at the Plano Event Center on Spring Creek Parkway at 6:30 p.m.

The department held a similar training session in December of 2017.