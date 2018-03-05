Second Mother Gives Birth In Dallas Via Uterus Transplant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A second woman born without a uterus has given birth at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas.

The hospital, which is a part of Baylor Scott & White, performed the first birth via uterus transplant late last year.

Both women were able to conceive after receiving a uterus transplant.

The hospital has not released the name of the new mother or her husband to protect their privacy, but did release a statement from the parents that said, in part: We are excited to confirm that a baby was born to a second mother who received a uterus transplant as part of a clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas. The family has asked for privacy at this time, but the team members involved will be giving an update on Tuesday, March 6, at 11:30 a.m. CST.

In 2014, a 36-year-old Swedish woman was the first in the world to have a baby via a donated uterus.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)