High Yesterday: 73; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 12.23”; Surplus: 6.89”
Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: Mid 60s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Fair skies and cold. Possible light freeze away from town. Low: 29-35. Protect your plants. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. High: Near 60. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and continued nice. High: Mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. High: low 70s.
Saturday. Slight rain chance. High: Upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny and a bit cooler. High: Low to mid 60s.
Monday: A great start to a new week. Sunny. High: Low to mid 60s.
- Beautiful weather through Friday. Low humidity.
- NOW is the time to wash your car.
- Little or no rain this week.
- Slight rain chance Saturday.
- Monster surplus in the ol’ rain bucket; 6.89”
- Normal High: 65; Normal Low: 45
