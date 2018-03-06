DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man the U.S. Marshal considered a “high risk sex offender on the run” was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Florrisant, Colorado.

Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in the District of Colorado around noon.

Marshals there got a lead sent in from the U.S. Marshal’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Stewart was wanted out of Mansfield, Texas for two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, and also wanted by Dallas County for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements.

Due to his convictions for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Exposure, Stewart is required to register as a sex offender for life under Texas law, as well as under federal law under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Stewart was listed by the Texas Department of Public Safety as one of Texas’ Most Wanted Sex Offenders.

He will be held locally in Colorado to await extradition to Texas, pending local charges.