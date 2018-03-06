CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CAMPAIGN 2018: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News
By Bill Jones
high school basketball, Hornets, Local TV, Muenster High School, State Tournament

MUENSTER, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – They’ve won so many state titles at Muenster High School lately, you would think there is something in the water.

Muenster head basketball coach Lynn Cook says it’s much simpler than that. “It’s a bunch of hard working talented young men, that’s the key to everything around here.”

Those hard working young men set a new standard in 2017.

That’s when Muenster High School set a state record by winning state championships in basketball, baseball, and football. They won so many trophies, they had to build a new display case.

“It’s been crazy.” Munster guard Clay Stevens admits. “To win three in a row, it’s unheard of. Never been done before.”

screen shot 2018 03 06 at 7 29 53 pm Muenster Hornets Head To State With Memory Of Teammate Killed In Crash

Muenster Hornets (CBS11 Sports)

Among all the winning was a very big loss.

Last May, Cal York, 17, who played on both the Hornets basketball and baseball teams, was killed in a car crash.

The Hornets will carry his memory onto the court when they play in the Class 2A State Semi-Finals on Friday.

“There’s not a day that goes by that all of us don’t think about Cal.”

Stevens agrees. “We feel him out there with us. You know I think he would tell us to get the job done!”

The Hornets head back to San Antonio looking to do just that, defend their title and extend their streak of state championships.

