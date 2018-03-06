MUENSTER, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – They’ve won so many state titles at Muenster High School lately, you would think there is something in the water.

Muenster head basketball coach Lynn Cook says it’s much simpler than that. “It’s a bunch of hard working talented young men, that’s the key to everything around here.”

Those hard working young men set a new standard in 2017.

That’s when Muenster High School set a state record by winning state championships in basketball, baseball, and football. They won so many trophies, they had to build a new display case.

“It’s been crazy.” Munster guard Clay Stevens admits. “To win three in a row, it’s unheard of. Never been done before.”

Among all the winning was a very big loss.

Last May, Cal York, 17, who played on both the Hornets basketball and baseball teams, was killed in a car crash.

The Hornets will carry his memory onto the court when they play in the Class 2A State Semi-Finals on Friday.

“There’s not a day that goes by that all of us don’t think about Cal.”

Stevens agrees. “We feel him out there with us. You know I think he would tell us to get the job done!”

The Hornets head back to San Antonio looking to do just that, defend their title and extend their streak of state championships.